Baylor men No. 1 seed in NCAA bracket preview

Baylor, Gonzaga, Michigan and Ohio State were No. 1 seeds in Saturday's bracket preview released by the NCAA men's basketball tournament selection committee.

The 19-0 Zags would be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament if the 68-team field was selected through Friday's games.

The Zags were ranked slightly ahead of 17-0 Baylor due in part to impressive nonconference wins over teams like Virginia, Iowa, West Virginia and Kansas.

“To no one’s surprise, these two teams are considered the best of the best,” said Mitch Barnhart, Kentucky athletic director and chair of the NCAA tournament selection committee. “Gonzaga and Baylor have been dominant teams to this point, and while there’s no reason to think that won’t continue, the beauty of college basketball is that anything can happen on a given night.”

The top 16 teams were announced as West Virginia and Oklahoma were No. 3 seeds while Texas and Texas Tech were No. 4 seeds. Selection Sunday will be March 14 and the NCAA tournament will begin March 18 with all games being played in Indiana due to COVID-19.