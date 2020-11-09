Baylor men No. 2 in AP preseason basketball poll

The Baylor men’s basketball team is ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, the highest preseason ranking in school history.
No. 1 Gonzaga barely nudged Baylor for the top spot with 1,541 points to Baylor’s 1,540. The Zags were No. 1 on 28 of the 64 ballots while Baylor received 24 first-place votes, No. 3 Villanova 11 and No. 4 Virginia 1.
The Bears will face Gonzaga on Dec. 5 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Baylor’s previous best preseason ranking was No. 12 in 2011-12. The Bears went 30-8 that season and reached the Elite Eight.
The Bears are among five ranked Big 12 teams, including No. 6 Kansas, No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 15 West Virginia and No. 19 Texas.
Big things are expected of the Bears since they return four starters, including guards Jared Butler, MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell and forward Mark Vital from last year’s team that finished 26-4 and was projected to earn a No. 1 regional seed before the NCAA tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
The Bears were ranked No. 1 for a school-record five straight weeks last season.
The Bears were chosen the Big 12 preseason favorite for the first time over Kansas while Butler is the league’s preseason player of the year.
Baylor’s No. 2 ranking will be tested early by a brutal schedule that could include Top 25 matchups in four of the first five games.
“Definitely when we made our schedule we wanted to have a team that can handle that,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “I know at one point (college basketball analyst) Andy Katz had Illinois, Villanova, Gonzaga and Baylor as his No. 1 seeds. Our guys want to play against the best, they want to see where they stack up.”
Drew’s team will open the season against No. 18 Arizona State on Nov. 25 at the Empire Classic in the Uncasville, Conn. The Bears will face either No. 3 Villanova or Boston College on Nov. 26 in the second game of the tournament.
Baylor will play at Seton Hall on Nov. 29 in the Big 12/Big East Battle.
The Bears will face No. 8 Illinois on Dec. 2 in the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis. Big 12 games will start early this season as the Bears host No. 19 Texas on Dec. 13.
Preseason AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2019-20 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking.
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (28) 0-0 1541 2
2. Baylor (24) 0-0 1540 5
3. Villanova (11) 0-0 1501 10
4. Virginia (1) 0-0 1364 16
5. Iowa 0-0 1273 25
6. Kansas 0-0 1221 1
7. Wisconsin 0-0 1150 17
8. Illinois 0-0 1105 21
9. Duke 0-0 1073 11
10. Kentucky 0-0 1038 8
11. Creighton 0-0 922 7
12. Tennessee 0-0 919 -
13. Michigan St. 0-0 820 9
14. Texas Tech 0-0 790 -
15. West Virginia 0-0 651 24
16. North Carolina 0-0 465 -
17. Houston 0-0 438 22
18. Arizona St 0-0 402 -
19. Texas 0-0 380 -
20. Oregon 0-0 375 13
21. Florida St. 0-0 351 4
22. UCLA 0-0 336 -
23. Ohio St. 0-0 270 19
24. Rutgers 0-0 190 -
25. Michigan 0-0 160 -
Others receiving votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego St. 6, UConn 6, BYU 4, Loyola of Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC-Greensboro 1, N. Iowa 1.
