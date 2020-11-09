Baylor men No. 2 in AP preseason basketball poll

Baylor’s No. 2 ranking will be tested early by a brutal schedule that could include Top 25 matchups in four of the first five games.

“Definitely when we made our schedule we wanted to have a team that can handle that,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “I know at one point (college basketball analyst) Andy Katz had Illinois, Villanova, Gonzaga and Baylor as his No. 1 seeds. Our guys want to play against the best, they want to see where they stack up.”

Drew’s team will open the season against No. 18 Arizona State on Nov. 25 at the Empire Classic in the Uncasville, Conn. The Bears will face either No. 3 Villanova or Boston College on Nov. 26 in the second game of the tournament.

Baylor will play at Seton Hall on Nov. 29 in the Big 12/Big East Battle.

The Bears will face No. 8 Illinois on Dec. 2 in the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis. Big 12 games will start early this season as the Bears host No. 19 Texas on Dec. 13.

Preseason AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2019-20 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking.