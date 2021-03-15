 Skip to main content
Baylor men open NCAA tournament Friday on truTV
Lucas Oil Stadium‘s history

Even though Lucas Oil Stadium is a football stadium, there is some NCAA Tournament history there. Built in 2008, Lucas Oil Stadium was the host for the 2010 and 2015 Final Four. Duke won both championship games held at Lucas Oil Stadium, the first against hometown favorite Butler and the second against Wisconsin.

 Kevin C. Cox

The No. 1-seeded Baylor men's basketball team will open NCAA tournament play against No. 16 Hartford at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The South regional game will be televised on truTV.

The Bears (22-2) won the Big 12 regular season with a 13-1 record and reached the Big 12 tournament semifinals where they dropped an 83-74 decision to Oklahoma State on Friday.

Hartford (15-8) received an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament by beating UMass-Lowell in the America East championship game after finishing fourth in the regular season.

The Baylor-Hartford winner will play the No. 8 North Carolina-No. 9 Wisconsin winner in the second round Sunday.

TruTV is available on these channels with various TV providers:

  • Spectrum (Time Warner): 75 and 112
  • Grande: 55 and 855
  • DirecTV: 246, 1246
  • Dish: 242
  • Verizon Fios: 183, 683
  • AT&T U-verse: 164, 165, 1164, 1165
