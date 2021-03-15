Baylor men open NCAA tournament Friday on truTV

The No. 1-seeded Baylor men's basketball team will open NCAA tournament play against No. 16 Hartford at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The South regional game will be televised on truTV.

The Bears (22-2) won the Big 12 regular season with a 13-1 record and reached the Big 12 tournament semifinals where they dropped an 83-74 decision to Oklahoma State on Friday.

Hartford (15-8) received an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament by beating UMass-Lowell in the America East championship game after finishing fourth in the regular season.

The Baylor-Hartford winner will play the No. 8 North Carolina-No. 9 Wisconsin winner in the second round Sunday.

TruTV is available on these channels with various TV providers:

Spectrum (Time Warner): 75 and 112

Grande: 55 and 855

DirecTV: 246, 1246

Dish: 242

Verizon Fios: 183, 683

AT&T U-verse: 164, 165, 1164, 1165