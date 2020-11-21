Baylor men open season of elite competition with ultimate road trip

Baylor coach Scott Drew has never been afraid to draw up a demanding nonconference schedule to polish his team’s resume for the NCAA Tournament.

Ranked No. 1 in the USA Today coaches poll and No. 2 in the Associated Press poll, this year’s schedule will be the most difficult the Bears have ever faced.

“Definitely when we made our schedule we wanted to have a team that can handle that,” Drew said. “I know at one point (college basketball analyst) Andy Katz had Illinois, Villanova, Gonzaga and Baylor as his No. 1 seeds. Our guys want to play against the best, they want to see where they stack up.”

Once the Bears pack their bags, they’ll be gone for the next two weeks. Here’s a look at what Baylor will face:

No. 18 Arizona State: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. in the Empire Classic in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Bears open the season against a Sun Devils team featuring preseason All-America guard Remy Martin, who averaged 19.1 points and 4.1 rebounds last year as a junior. Highly-touted newcomers Josh Christopher and Marcus Bagley are expected to raise the bar for a program coming off a 20-11 season.