Baylor men open season with surprise Vegas detour

After its first three games were canceled due to COVID-19, No. 2 Baylor decided to roll the dice and see where it could open the basketball season.
The Bears hit the jackpot in Las Vegas.
The Bears flew to Las Vegas late Thursday night where they will play two games, beginning with Louisiana (Lafayette) on Saturday at 7 p.m. followed by the Washington Huskies on Sunday at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.
Baylor associate head coach Jerome Tang will coach the Bears this weekend since head coach Scott Drew is following a 10-day quarantine under COVID-19 protocol.
However, Drew worked a great deal behind the scenes at his home to quickly find games for the Bears after he tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. The Bears withdrew from the Empire Classic in Uncasville, Conn., where they were scheduled to play Wednesday against No. 18 Arizona State followed by a Thursday date against either No. 3 Villanova or Boston College.
Baylor’s game against Seton Hall in South Orange, N.J., on Sunday was also canceled following Drew’s positive test.
“The worst thing in the world you can do is give Scott time and isolate him so his family can’t distract him and nobody can either, and he’s got a phone and a computer,” Tang said. “I mean his brain is just going. He was relentless. If he needed to get 64 teams together to start the season, he would have got that done. It was a whirlwind.”
Tang said Drew is doing well and is expected to be back for Baylor’s game against No. 8 Illinois on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Like the Bears, the Ragin’ Cajuns’ first two games were canceled due to COVID-19 before coming up with the last-minute game against the Bears.
Picked second in the Sun Belt West, senior guard Cedric Russell is the Ragin’ Cajuns top returning scorer from last year’s 14-19 season as he averaged 14.4 points and 3.7 rebounds. Sophomore guard Mylik Wilson averaged 11.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while forward Kobe Julien averaged 12.8 points and 5.5 boards in eight games last year.
“They’re a very good team and they’re very well coached,” Tang said. “Bob Marlin has been doing this a long time and has been successful at the highest level. His team will be well prepared and they play together. They suffered a lot of injuries last year, but even with that they were in every ballgame.”
Washington had to cancel the Husky Classic due to COVID-19 issues with the visiting teams. The four-team tournament would have featured Portland State, San Diego and Cal State-Fullerton, and was set to tip off this week at Alaska Airlines Arena.
The Bears hope to avenge last year’s loss to the Huskies, a 67-64 decision on Nov. 8, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. Baylor won its next 23 games and was ranked No. 1 for a school-record five straight weeks.
“It’s definitely motivating,” said Baylor preseason All-America guard Jared Butler. “The roster did change a little bit, so it’s not all the same guys, but it will be nice to get us another win. They beat us last year, so it’s definitely something to look forward to.”
Baylor returns four starters from last season, including forward Mark Vital and guards Butler, MaCio Teagne and Davion Mitchell. Tang didn’t real the fifth starter, but forwards Flo Thamba and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua are likely candidates.
“We know nine guys are going to play for sure,” Tang said. “I think everybody understands we’ve got four guys who were at some level all-conference last year. It’s just a question who the fifth guy is, and that guy can rotate any time. They’ve been really good rallying around each other and focusing on the task at hand and being ready for whatever the next assignment is.”
