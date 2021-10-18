Baylor men picked No. 8 in AP preseason men's basketball poll

After losing four starters from the 2021 national championship team, Baylor is ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press preseason men’s basketball poll.
Gonzaga is No.1 followed by UCLA, Kansas, Villanova and Texas. Rounding out the top 10 are Michigan, Purdue, Baylor, Duke and Kentucky.
Coming off a 28-2 season, the Bears must replace first-team All-America guard Jared Butler and third-team All-America guard Davion Mitchell along with starting guard MaCio Teague and starting forward Mark Vital.
Baylor’s only returning starter is center Flo Thamba, but preseason all-Big 12 guard Matthew Mayer, guard Adam Flagler and forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua played considerable minutes off the bench last season and will step into bigger roles.
Guard James Akinjo is expected to make a major impact after transferring from Arizona where he was a first-team all-Pac 12 choice after averaging 15.6 points and 5.4 assists while shooting 40.8 percent from 3-point range.
Guard LJ Cryer and 7-0 center Zach Loveday also saw some action for last year’s national championship team. Three freshmen are expected to contribute, including forwards Jeremy Sochan and Kendall Brown and guard Langston Love. Brown, a five-star recruit, was picked as the Big 12 preseason freshman of the year.
“The good thing about this team is you’ve got enough returning players where you’ve got an identity and a culture, and they know how and what it takes to be successful,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “At the same time, you have enough new players that you have excitement and energy because any time something’s new normally that excites everybody.”
The Bears, who were picked third in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll behind Kansas and Texas, will open the season Nov. 12 against Incarnate Word at the Ferrell Center.
The AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2021-22 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (55) 0-0 1562 1
2. UCLA (8) 0-0 1459 -
3. Kansas 0-0 1427 12
4. Villanova 0-0 1332 18
5. Texas 0-0 1315 9
6. Michigan 0-0 1255 4
7. Purdue 0-0 1213 20
8. BAYLOR 0-0 992 3
9. Duke 0-0 963 -
10. Kentucky 0-0 894 -
11. Illinois 0-0 861 2
12. Memphis 0-0 831 -
13. Oregon 0-0 775 -
14. Alabama 0-0 713 5
15. Houston 0-0 694 6
16. Arkansas 0-0 673 10
17. Ohio St. 0-0 581 7
18. Tennessee 0-0 563 -
19. North Carolina 0-0 547 -
20. Florida St. 0-0 381 14
21. Maryland 0-0 294 -
22. Auburn 0-0 267 -
23. St. Bonaventure 0-0 238 -
24. UConn 0-0 161 -
25. Virginia 0-0 125 15
Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 87, Indiana 41, Southern Cal 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma St. 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado St. 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, St. John's 5, Syracuse 5, San Diego St. 5, Mississippi St. 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3.