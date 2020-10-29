Baylor men picked to win Big 12 for first time

For the first time since the Big 12’s inception in 1996, the Baylor men’s basketball team has been picked first in the league’s preseason coaches poll.
Baylor received seven of nine first-place votes while defending Big 12 champion Kansas received the other three. Coaches aren't allowed to vote for their own teams.
In previous years, Baylor had received just two first-place votes in the preseason poll, including one in 2012-2013 and one in 2019-20. The Bears were picked second both seasons. The Jayhawks had been picked to win the Big 12 in the previous nine preseason polls.
The Bears received 79 of a possible 81 points in this season's poll as they were picked second on the two ballots which didn’t have them at the top.
Kansas was second with 73 points followed by West Virginia (61), Texas (58), Texas Tech (53), Oklahoma (39), Oklahoma State (35), Iowa State (19), TCU (18) and Kansas State (15).
The Bears return four starters from last year’s 26-4 team that finished second in the Big 12 behind Kansas. Both third-team All-America guard Jared Butler and fifth-year senior guard MaCio Teague decided to return after testing the NBA draft waters.
Butler was named the Big 12 preseason player of the year on Wednesday after averaging a team-high 16 points and hitting 77 3-pointers last year.
“It has a huge impact, not only on the court but what they provide in the locker room chemistry-wise,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Those are two guys that really work hard and are very well respected and bring energy. They’re positive energy givers in practice, and we’re all the beneficiaries of that.”
Both fifth-year senior forward Mark Vital and fourth-year junior guard Davion Mitchell are returning starters who will be among the top defensive players in the country.
Additionally, guard Matthew Mayer, center Flo Thamba and forward Tristan Clark are expected to play bigger roles. Coming off a knee injury in 2018-19, Clark was a preseason all-Big 12 pick last year but still hadn’t fully recovered. However, Clark has a chance to be a major contributor as a senior this season.
“First and foremost, Tristan’s body is in a lot better situation than it was last year,” Drew said. “He’s probably 20 pounds lighter, and because of that it does take some wear and tear off his knee. It does give him more mobility. Tristan’s a skilled player, and his touch and feel for the game are still there.”
After redshirting last year under NCAA transfer rules, former Presbyterian guard Adam Flagler and former UNLV forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua will also be eligible to play.
Baylor opens the season on Nov. 26 in the Empire Classic in Uncasville, Conn. The rest of the four-team field includes Villanova, Arizona State and Boston College, but matchups haven’t yet been announced.
The Bears will open Big 12 play against Texas on Dec. 13 at the Ferrell Center.
