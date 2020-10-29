Baylor men picked to win Big 12 for first time

“It has a huge impact, not only on the court but what they provide in the locker room chemistry-wise,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Those are two guys that really work hard and are very well respected and bring energy. They’re positive energy givers in practice, and we’re all the beneficiaries of that.”

Both fifth-year senior forward Mark Vital and fourth-year junior guard Davion Mitchell are returning starters who will be among the top defensive players in the country.

Additionally, guard Matthew Mayer, center Flo Thamba and forward Tristan Clark are expected to play bigger roles. Coming off a knee injury in 2018-19, Clark was a preseason all-Big 12 pick last year but still hadn’t fully recovered. However, Clark has a chance to be a major contributor as a senior this season.

“First and foremost, Tristan’s body is in a lot better situation than it was last year,” Drew said. “He’s probably 20 pounds lighter, and because of that it does take some wear and tear off his knee. It does give him more mobility. Tristan’s a skilled player, and his touch and feel for the game are still there.”

After redshirting last year under NCAA transfer rules, former Presbyterian guard Adam Flagler and former UNLV forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua will also be eligible to play.