Baylor men psyched to face Kansas Jayhawks in Monday night spotlight

Nobody on the Baylor basketball team has forgotten Feb. 22, 2020.
Playing before a robust overflow crowd of 10,627 at the Ferrell Center, No. 3 Kansas knocked off No. 1 Baylor, 64-61, behind a brilliant 23-point, 19-rebound performance by Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike.
The Jayhawks snapped the Bears’ school-record 23-game winning streak and set the path to their Big 12 championship.
With closer to 2,500 fans expected due to COVID-19 protocol, it will be a much different atmosphere at the Ferrell Center when the No. 2 Bears face the No. 6 Jayhawks in an ESPN Big Monday game at 8 p.m.
But it’s still the Jayhawks, and that’s enough to get the Bears’ undivided attention.
“That was an unbelievable atmosphere,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew of last year’s game. “You remember students and faculty waiting in line early in the morning. And then the White Out, all the white T-shirts, and College GameDay being here and just the excitement. Everything was really good except for the last 30 seconds. If we could have changed that, it would have been a great day. But again, anytime you play a Big 12 game, especially on a Big Monday, you know it’s going to be a good environment.”
The Bears (12-0, 5-0) remained the Big 12’s only unbeaten team with their 68-60 win over No. 15 Texas Tech on Saturday in Lubbock.
Four of Baylor’s first five Big 12 games have been on the road due to COVID-19 issues. The Jan. 12 date against West Virginia has been rescheduled for Feb. 18 at the Ferrell Center while the Dec. 13 date against Texas will be reset at a later date in Waco.
Drew will revisit last year’s Kansas game to show his players where they need to improve. Since most of last year’s team is back for the Bears, that narrow loss will serve as motivation.
“The great thing is we’ve got so many returning players from last year, at the end of the day personal experience does most of that talking,” Drew said. “Now anytime you play somebody, we’re going to bring up what worked and didn’t work. Obviously they did a lot of things scheme-wise that bothered us. Hopefully, we’ll be better prepared and put our guys in better position to be successful.”
While Azubuike and guard Devon Dotson are both gone to the NBA, the Jayhawks (10-3, 4-2) still have plenty of returning talent from last year’s team along with some strong additions.
The Jayhawks are led by junior guard Ochai Agbaji with a 14.7-point average and a 42.7 3-point shooting percentage. Redshirt freshman 6-8 forward Jalen Wilson is averaging 13.8 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds while 6-10 junior center David McCormack is a force in the middle who is averaging 12.1 points and 6.2 rebounds.
Sophomore guard Christian Braun is scoring 10.2 points per game and shooting 37.1 percent from 3-point range. Senior guard Marcus Garrett, last season’s Naismith national defensive player of the year, is averaging 9.2 points and leads the Jayhawks with 19 steals.
“Coach (Bill) Self always does an amazing job adjusting his scheme to fit his personnel,” Drew said. “I know they lost a tough one at Oklahoma State, but again it’s a talented team. He puts them in the right positions to be successful. They’re getting better. You’ve got to be a good team to be top 10 in the nation.”
The Jayhawks haven’t played since a 75-70 loss to Oklahoma State last Wednesday in Stillwater after Saturday’s game against Iowa State was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Cyclones’ program.
Meanwhile, the Bears finished strong to pull out their eight-point win over the Red Raiders. Davion Mitchell led the Bears with 17 points while Adam Flagler came off the bench to score 15 and Teague hit 14. After Jared Butler missed his first nine shots, he buried two big 3-pointers in the final five minutes to help Baylor finish off the big road win.
Facing a tough Texas Tech defense, the Bears shot just 41.8 percent and committed 16 turnovers.
“We’ve got to take care of the basketball,” Drew said. “We’ve got to snap passes, hit people on time and on target, and that will help with our shooting percentage. I think in the short turnaround, you focus more on what you’re capable of doing.”
The Red Raiders also outrebounded the Bears by a 42-37 margin. Kansas leads the Big 12 with a plus-8.1 rebounding margin per game while Baylor ranks second with a plus-7.1 margin.
“We’ve got to be physical going to the offensive glass,” Teague said. “We’ve got to be physical going to the defensive glass. We’ve got to be ready to go out and fight for 40 minutes.”
Though the Bears face a quick turnaround against the Jayhawks, they believe the experience will help them down the road.
“I just feel like it’s getting us ready for the NCAA tournament,” Teague said. “It’s preparing us for what our goal is, which is winning a national championship. It’s definitely difficult, but we’re determined to get a win.”