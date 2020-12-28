Baylor men ready for basketball-packed week

With COVID-19 rampaging, Baylor’s basketball schedule has been hit or miss.
The No. 2 Bears have played six games, and have had seven postponed or canceled.
So when the Bears see three games upcoming in the next five days, they can’t help but be excited.
“I’m not going to complain about it,” said Baylor freshman guard LJ Cryer. “I’m just ready to play at any time, any day. We haven’t been able to play a lot of games this year, so I’m just looking forward to every game and every opportunity we get to play.”
The Bears will host Central Arkansas at 3 p.m. Tuesday followed by Alcorn State at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Ferrell Center. They’ll hit the road to face Iowa State at noon Saturday in Ames.
Baylor hasn’t played since a 99-42 obliteration of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 21 to improve to 6-0.
Baylor coach Scott Drew let his team off for Christmas for four days before returning for COVID-19 tests Saturday and practice Sunday.
“I think the break was good for all of them,” Drew said. “A lot more smiles. People are excited to be back, but they were excited to be home too. Now they know we’ve got a couple of games and the Big 12 right around the corner, so they’re focused and ready to go. The good thing is no one put on too much weight over the holidays except for us coaches.”
Drew said the Bears will reveal an hour before the Central Arkansas game whether any players will be unavailable to play. Guard Adam Flagler has missed the last two games.
Central Arkansas is 1-6 while Alcorn State is 0-4. Though the Bears will play much tougher opponents the rest of the season as they dive deeper into the Big 12, he likes playing back-to-back games.
“It’s really a great opportunity for them to experience what it’s like to get ready for a Big 12 tournament when you play multiple games in multiple days,” Drew said. “You definitely shorten what you do and just try to make sure you don’t overload them, and they get what’s most important.”
With such a deep team, Drew can extend his bench to take the wear and tear off the starters.
Five Baylor players are averaging double-figure scoring with MaCio Teague and Flagler leading the way with 15.3 points per game followed by Jared Butler with 14.8, Davion Mitchell with 13.2 and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua with 10.5.
Both Flagler and Tchatchoua have given the Bears a spark off the bench as well as Cryer, who is averaging 9.2 points, and Matthew Mayer with 8.5 per game.
In the blowout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, the Bears’ bench outscored the Golden Lions’ bench 55-0.
“We just kind of have a next man up mentality,” Cryer said. “With everything going on in the middle of the pandemic anybody could be out. So you just have to be prepared for your moment at any given time.”
The Bears are averaging 93.7 points per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and a remarkable 47 percent from 3-point range. Baylor’s assist-to-turnover ratio is an impressive 21.5-to-11.7 as Butler has averaged 6.5 assists and Mitchell 6.0.
Led by Mark Vital, Mitchell and Tchatchoua, Baylor’s defense has been equally dynamic as opponents are shooting 42.1 percent and averaging 61 points per game and 19.5 turnovers.
Central Arkansas has played six of seven games on the road this season, including losses to Memphis, Arkansas, Mississippi and Mississippi State. The Bears’ top scorers are a pair of senior guards, Rylan Bergersen with 15.3 points per game and DeAndre Jones with 10.3.
“They have three seniors and a grad transfer in the starting lineup,” Drew said. “So any time you have that kind of experience, you have a chance to be a much more successful team than obviously when you have a bunch of freshmen. They’ve played a real challenging schedule. But in all their games, they’ve been very competitive.”
Alcorn State has had six games canceled due to COVID-19, but has played three games since Dec. 20 as they’ve lost on the road to No. 5 Houston, Liberty and Vanderbilt.