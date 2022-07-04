Baylor men ready to represent USA this week in GLOBL JAM

Baylor will represent the United States and get a preview of its 2022-23 basketball team as it faces international competition at the inaugural GLOBL JAM in Toronto.

The Bears will face Italy at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Canada at 8 p.m. Wednesday before wrapping up pool play against Brazil at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Semifinals games will be Saturday at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., and the gold medal game is set for 6 p.m. Sunday at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

“We are so honored to have the once in a lifetime opportunity to represent the United States in international competition,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “This will be a terrific event with great teams from across the globe, and we are grateful to Canada Basketball and the NABC for making this tournament a reality.”

Coming off a 27-7 Big 12 co-championship season, the Bears feature a talented mix of returning players and impactful newcomers.

Senior guard Adam Flagler is back after leading the Bears with a 14.4-point average and averaging three assists per game. Two-year starting center Flo Thamba decided to return for his fifth season for the Bears.

Guard LJ Cryer returns after averaging 13.5 points and shooting 46.8 percent from 3-point range in a 19-game injury shortened season. In March, Cryer underwent surgery for stress fractures in both feet and expects to be fully recovered by the start of the season.

Redshirt freshman guard Langston Love will also be a factor after missing last season due to knee surgery while guard Dale Bonner showed a lot of promise last season. However, forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua faces a long rehabilitation process after undergoing major left knee surgery after collapsing on the court against Texas in mid-February.

Baylor’s most highly-touted newcomer is five-star guard Keyonte George, the highest-rated signee in program history, ranking third nationally in ESPN’s 2022 class behind top-rated Duke signee Dereck Lively and UCLA signee Amari Bailey.

After playing at Lewisville High School in the Metroplex, George transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., to sharpen his skills by playing with and against some of the top prep players in the country last season.

One of the reasons he chose Baylor is because of the freedom Drew allows his guards to play with.

“What Coach Drew does the best, I think he lets his players be themselves,” George said. “Especially the guards they’ve had previous years, you see them come off pick and rolls, just make plays for the team. I feel like going in there with my scoring ability and being able to make different reads, I ought to excel in his system for sure.”

Three transfers will give the Bears immediate help, including former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges, former BYU forward Caleb Lohner and Kilgore College second-team NJCAA All-American guard Dantwan Grimes.

The 6-7, 220-pound Bridges played in 61 games with 52 starts over the last two seasons for the Mountaineers as he averaged 7.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 45 percent from the floor.

"Jalen Bridges has proven himself as a two-year starter in the Big 12," Drew said. "He was among the Big 12 leaders in 3-point field goal percentage his freshman year and is someone with the size, length and athleticism and skill set that fits really well within our program."

The 6-8, 235-pound Lohner played the last two seasons for BYU, competing in the West Coast Conference, where he averaged 7.0 points and 6.7 rebounds.

"We've known Caleb and his family since he was a sophomore in high school," Drew said. "We have always known he would be a great fit in our program because of the type of teammate and player he is. He's an outstanding student-athlete that our fans are really going to enjoy cheering for."

Grimes led Kilgore to the NJCAA national tournament the last two years, highlighted by a berth in the national quarterfinals last March. He started all 34 games in 2021-22 and 19 of 23 during the 20-2021 campaign that was truncated because of COVID-19.

As a sophomore, Grimes led the Rangers to a 31-3 record with a team-high 14.1 points and 3.2 assists per game while ranking fourth on the squad with 4.1 rebounds.

"He's a good player whose best basketball is still ahead of him,” Drew said. “I think our fans will really enjoy watching him play."