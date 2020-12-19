Baylor men romp to Big 12-opening 100-69 win over Wildcats

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Throughout a five-day pause for COVID-19 issues, the Baylor players couldn’t wait to get back together and play basketball again.
Thursday’s return to practice was ragged.
But Saturday’s first game in 10 days was divine.
The No. 2 Bears came out scorching hot as they hit 15 of their first 20 shots to romp to a 100-69 win over Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum.
It was the Bears’ first game since an 83-52 win over SFA on Dec. 9 at the Ferrell Center after shutting down team activities on Dec. 12 due to COVID-19 protocol. Baylor had to postpone the Dec. 13 Big 12 opener against Texas and the Dec. 15 makeup game against Tarleton State.
Eager to play their first Big 12 game, the Bears (5-0) jumped out to a 56-27 halftime lead and recorded the first 100-point game by any opponent against Kansas State since 2007.
“There was definitely an excitement to get back out there,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “I think the practice days were really important for us to get the rust off. I know everyone was excited. It’s Christmastime, we’ve played five games, and any time we play I remind them it’s a joy and a privilege because you don’t know when the next one is going to be.”
Guard Adam Flagler and forward Jordan Turner had to sit out the game, but their Baylor teammates performed with high efficiency against the Wildcats (3-5, 1-1).
Jared Butler recorded his first double-double with 14 points and a career-high 13 assists. Butler’s adept passing helped Davion Mitchell nail a career-high six of 10 3-pointers and score a career-best 20 points. MaCio Teague collected his second career double-double for the Bears with 23 points and 10 rebounds.
“Last game I came in wanting seven assists, and this game I wanted to get 10,” Butler said. “It’s just something about me putting my mind to it. My teammates benefited a lot. Davion had his first 20-ball (20-point game). MaCio shot the ball well. Jon (Tchamwa Tchatchoua) did great. When I do that, I make our team a lot better, and I can score when I want to.”
Tchatchoua was the recipient of several spot-on passes from teammates for dunks as he scored all of his 13 points in the first half. The Bears shot 61.8 percent in the first half and 57.8 percent for the game. They also drilled 15 of 32 3-pointers while recording 24 assists to 12 turnovers. Baylor hit the boards hard by outrebounding the Wildcats, 41-25.
“It started on the defensive end,” Drew said. “We were able to get stops, we were able to get in transition. The offensive end, the guys really executed and they made shots. I thought Jon’s energy with a couple of his alley-oop dunks helped spark us as well.”
Teague had the hot hand early as he scored 11 of Baylor’s first 15 points. He opened his scoring by nailing a shot from the baseline before drilling an outside shot, drawing a foul and hitting the free throw to complete a three-point play.
Teague followed with a pair of 3-pointers to give the Bears a 15-4 lead with 14:57 left in the first half.
With Teague opening up the offense outside, the Bears started looking inside as Mitchell drove for a basket before Butler threw a pair of alley-oop passes to Tchatchoua for slams to open up a 27-11 lead midway through the first half.
“Kansas State has a good defense and those are some great passes on some of those (alley) oops by our guards,” Drew said. “They worked hard on that and got a lot better at it. Jon gives you an opportunity to be off-target and he’ll still go get it.”
Mitchell found his groove and buried a pair of 3-pointers to stretch Baylor’s lead to 38-17. Freshman LJ Cryer came off the bench to hit a pair of 3-pointers before Tchatchoua broke into the lane for another dunk on a pass from Mitchell.
Mitchell ended the first half by slipping into the lane and finding Tchatchoua again for another basket to push Baylor’s halftime lead to 56-27.
“We do a lot of working together, so we kind of know when’s the best time for the lob and how high to throw it,” Mitchell said. “We’re kind of used to that chemistry because we work out together. And then, we talk about it, even on the bus and stuff like that. And he watches a lot of film, so he sees it. And I watch a lot of film also, so I see it.”
The Wildcats got their offense rolling in the second half and scored 42 points. Antonio Gordon came off the bench to hit all nine of his shots and finish with 23 points.
But Baylor had so many weapons that the Wildcats never came close to overtaking the Bears.
“We know we have very skilled players, talented players, and we know what they’re capable of,” Drew said. “I thought they did a great job of taking care of the ball, sharing the ball, and not forcing shots. You score 100 points on them, you’re doing something real well.”
Baylor will make a quick turnaround to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 7 p.m. Monday at the Ferrell Center.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!