Baylor men romp to Big 12-opening 100-69 win over Wildcats

Teague followed with a pair of 3-pointers to give the Bears a 15-4 lead with 14:57 left in the first half.

With Teague opening up the offense outside, the Bears started looking inside as Mitchell drove for a basket before Butler threw a pair of alley-oop passes to Tchatchoua for slams to open up a 27-11 lead midway through the first half.

“Kansas State has a good defense and those are some great passes on some of those (alley) oops by our guards,” Drew said. “They worked hard on that and got a lot better at it. Jon gives you an opportunity to be off-target and he’ll still go get it.”

Mitchell found his groove and buried a pair of 3-pointers to stretch Baylor’s lead to 38-17. Freshman LJ Cryer came off the bench to hit a pair of 3-pointers before Tchatchoua broke into the lane for another dunk on a pass from Mitchell.

Mitchell ended the first half by slipping into the lane and finding Tchatchoua again for another basket to push Baylor’s halftime lead to 56-27.