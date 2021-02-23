 Skip to main content
Baylor men’s golf takes 7th at Border Olympics
Baylor men's golf takes 7th at Border Olympics

LAREDO — The No. 13 Baylor men’s golf team posted a final round of 3-over-par 291 to move up one spot to seventh on Tuesday at the Border Olympics.

The Bears shot 25-over for the 54-hole event, 27 strokes behind team champion Texas A&M.

Junior Ryan Grider led Baylor by tying for ninth individually as he posted rounds of 73-73-70 for a 54-hole total of even-par 216.

Baylor’s season will continue with the Cabo Collegiate, March 1-3 at TPC San Antonio.

