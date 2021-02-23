Baylor men’s golf takes 7th at Border Olympics

LAREDO — The No. 13 Baylor men’s golf team posted a final round of 3-over-par 291 to move up one spot to seventh on Tuesday at the Border Olympics.
The Bears shot 25-over for the 54-hole event, 27 strokes behind team champion Texas A&M.
Junior Ryan Grider led Baylor by tying for ninth individually as he posted rounds of 73-73-70 for a 54-hole total of even-par 216.
Baylor’s season will continue with the Cabo Collegiate, March 1-3 at TPC San Antonio.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.