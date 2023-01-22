Baylor men’s tennis falls to top-ranked Virginia, 4-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The 11th-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team couldn't spring an upset, as it was swept by top-ranked Virginia, 4-0, on Sunday.

The Bears grabbed a win on court in doubles play but fell on courts one and three. In singles, Ethan Muza and Zsombor Velcz were close to possible match points but Virginia clinched the match with wins over Finn Bass, Marko Miladinovic and Grassi Mazzuchi.

The Bears return home to host one of the ITA Kickoff Weekend campus sites, with matches against Arizona State on Friday and either San Diego or Florida State on Saturday.