Baylor men seek defensive improvement in tough South NCAA region

Trying to reach its first Final Four since 1950, Baylor will have to plow through a stacked South region to get there.
The Bears earned their first No. 1 seed in program history as they’ll face No. 16-seeded Hartford in Friday’s NCAA tournament opener at 2:30 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in a game that will be televised on truTV.
Three of the last four national champions are playing in the South region as Villanova won the title in 2016 and 2018 and North Carolina won it all in 2017. But Baylor coach Scott Drew believes every region will be tough and all teams will be excited to play, especially since last year’s NCAA tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
“I think that’s one thing about the NCAA tournament, no matter what region you’re in, there’s going to be a lot of good and talented teams with a lot of history, tradition,” Drew said. “So it’s one of those things in March everybody loves because it’s a 40-minute game. Anybody can win in that 40 minutes. It’s not a best of seven. You better bring it.”
Fifth-seeded Villanova (16-10) will play No. 12 Winthrop (23-1) in Friday’s first round while No. 8 North Carolina (18-10) will play No. 9 Wisconsin (17-12), with that winner facing the Baylor-Hartford winner in Sunday’s second round.
Coming off a loss to No. 1 seed Illinois in the Big Ten championship game, No. 2 seed Ohio State (21-9) will face No. 15 Oral Roberts (16-10) while No. 3 Arkansas (22-6) will play Colgate (14-1). No. 4 Purdue (18-9) should have a distinct home court advantage when it faces No. 13 North Texas (17-9) in the first round. Texas Tech (17-10), which reached the national championship game the last time the tournament was played, is the No. 6 seed in the South region and plays No. 11 seed Utah State.
At least, Drew should be able to get good scouting reports since Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills and North Texas coach Grant McCasland are former Baylor assistants.
Drew is most excited about getting in several practice days since the Bears (22-2) dropped an 83-74 decision to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 tournament semifinals Friday in Kansas City. Baylor practices for the NCAA tournament began in Kansas City and have continued since arriving in Indianapolis on Monday.
“With us, we’re blessed because we’ve been able to get a couple days of practice that were much needed,” Drew said. “We’ll get in more days, so we’ll be hungry and ready to go. When you’re just playing, prepping, playing, prepping, you really don’t get a chance to practice anything.”
Since coming back from a three-week COVID-19 pause, the Bears have gone 5-2 beginning with a 77-72 win over Iowa State on Feb. 23 at the Ferrell Center.
Leading the nation with a 41.8 3-point shooting percentage, the Bears hit a combined 12 of 54 3-pointers in their losses to Kansas and Oklahoma State.
Though shooting is a concern, defensive breakdowns might be an even bigger issue for the Bears. Kansas repeatedly passed to David McCormick inside as he hit eight of 10 shots and scored 20 points in a 71-58 win over the Bears on Feb. 27 at Allen Fieldhouse.
In the loss to the Cowboys, guard Avery Anderson often beat the Bears down the floor for fast breaks en route to a 20-point performance. First-team All-American freshman Cade Cunningham scored 25 points while collecting five assists.
The Bears want to ramp up communication on defense and be prepared to switch coverages on opposing players more smoothly when needed.
“We have such a mature group,” Drew said. “When you show them things on film, they want to learn, they want to get better. But there’s no substitute for actually being on the court practicing and repping stuff. So hopefully our rotations will be a lot tighter and our defense will be a lot more in sync like it was prior to the pause when we were really flying around and doing a great job.”
Hartford (15-8) features a guard-oriented team that beat UMass-Lowell, 64-50, in the America East championship game. Hartford is led by Austin Williams with a 13.7 scoring average and 6.2 rebounds per game while Traci Carter is averaging 11.8 points and a team-high 3.4 assists and 2.6 steals per game.
Baylor arguably features the best starting guard trio in the country with Associated Press first-team All-American Jared Butler, third-team All-American Davion Mitchell and honorable mention choice MaCio Teague.
But Mitchell would like to see the Bears help each other out better defensively and lock down opposing guards.
“When you watch us, there’s a lot of one-on-one buckets that can’t really happen,” Mitchell said. “So I feel like we should be helping each other out more, talking more. Our rotation is a little bit slow, but those are things we worked on in practice the last couple days. So I feel like we’re going to do a lot better helping each other out and not letting teams just go one on one with us the whole game.”