Baylor men: South Region breakdown with Hartford, UNC, Wisconsin

Potential weaknesses: With guard-heavy scoring, the Bears don’t get much offensive production from centers Flo Thamba and Tchamwa Tchatchoua. Baylor’s bench hasn’t produced a great deal in recent games.

HARTFORD HAWKS

Coach: John Gallagher, 157-186 in 11 seasons

2020-21 record: 15-8 (8-6, 4th in America East)

NCAA tournament history: First appearance

Most significant win 2020-21: Beat UMass-Lowell, 64-50, March 13 in America East championship game to receive automatic bid to the NCAA tournament

Strengths: Hartford is keyed by guards Austin Williams, who is averaging 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds, and Traci Carter, who is averaging 11.7 points and 3.4 assists. Miroslav Stafl, a 6-10 forward, is averaging 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while 6-9 forward Hunter Marks is averaging 9.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.