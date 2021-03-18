Baylor men: South Region breakdown with Hartford, UNC, Wisconsin

No. 1 BAYLOR vs. No. 16 HARTFORD
Time, site: 2:30 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
TV: truTV (Spectrum 75, 112; Grande 55, 855; DirecTV 246; Dish 242, 148, 149; Fios 183, 683; Uverse: 164, 165, 1164, 1165)
Radio: ESPN Central Texas, 1660 KRZI-AM
Live stats: baylorstats.com
BAYLOR BEARS
Coach: Scott Drew, 366-215 in 18 seasons at Baylor (386-226 in 19 seasons overall)
2020-21 record: 22-2 (13-1, 1st in Big 12)
NCAA tournament history: 14-14 in 12 appearances
Best finish: Lost to Kentucky, 58-42, in 1948 championship game
Last appearance: 2019 (Lost to Gonzaga, 83-71, in second round)
Most significant win 2020-21: Defeated No. 6 West Virginia, 94-89, March 2 to clinch first Big 12 championship
Strengths: The Bears feature arguably the best starting backcourt in the country with first-team All-American Jared Butler (17.1 ppg, 4.8 assts, 2.0 steals), MaCio Teague (16.2 ppg, 4.2 reb) and third-team All-American Davion Mitchell (14.1 ppg, 5.4 assts). Both Mitchell and forward Mark Vital are lockdown defenders while forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua brings great energy off the bench.
Potential weaknesses: With guard-heavy scoring, the Bears don’t get much offensive production from centers Flo Thamba and Tchamwa Tchatchoua. Baylor’s bench hasn’t produced a great deal in recent games.
HARTFORD HAWKS
Coach: John Gallagher, 157-186 in 11 seasons
2020-21 record: 15-8 (8-6, 4th in America East)
NCAA tournament history: First appearance
Most significant win 2020-21: Beat UMass-Lowell, 64-50, March 13 in America East championship game to receive automatic bid to the NCAA tournament
Strengths: Hartford is keyed by guards Austin Williams, who is averaging 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds, and Traci Carter, who is averaging 11.7 points and 3.4 assists. Miroslav Stafl, a 6-10 forward, is averaging 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while 6-9 forward Hunter Marks is averaging 9.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.
Potential weaknesses: After finishing fourth in the America East regular season, the Hawks are playing their best basketball of the season as they ride into the NCAA tournament. However, they haven’t played a heavyweight since an 87-53 loss to fifth-seeded Villanova on Dec. 1. Baylor will be a major step up in competition from the America East.
No. 8 NORTH CAROLINA vs. No. 9 WISCONSIN
Time, site: 6:15 p.m., Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
TV: CBS (KWTX-TV)
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS
Coach: Roy Williams, 485-162 in 18 seasons at North Carolina (903-263 in 33 seasons overall)
2020-21 record: 18-10 (10-6, T-4th in ACC)
NCAA tournament history: 146-47 in 50 appearances
Best finish: Won national championships in 1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2007
Last appearance: 2019 (Lost to Auburn, 97-80, in Sweet 16)
Strengths: The Tar Heels make their living in the paint with a massive front line that's played a big part in outrebounding opponents by a 43.1 to 32.4 margin. At 6-10, Armando Bacot is averaging a team-high 12.3 points and 8.0 rebounds while 6-10 Garrison Brooks is averaging 10.1 points and 6.8 boards and 6-11 Day’Ron Sharpe is averaging 9.7 points and 7.7 rebounds.
Potential weaknesses: The Tar Heels are a mediocre 3-point shooting team that’s hitting 31.7 percent for the season. Ballhandling is suspect with 433 assists and 413 turnovers. Caleb Love is North Carolina’s highest scoring guard with a 10.5 average, but he’s shooting just 26 percent from 3-point range.
WISCONSIN BADGERS
Coach: Greg Gard, 118-69 in six seasons
2020-21 record: 17-12 (10-10, T-6th in Big Ten)
NCAA tournament history: 38-23 in 24 appearances
Best finish: Won 1941 national championship
Last appearance: 2019 (Lost to Oregon, 72-54, in first round)
Strengths: The Badgers have played traditionally strong, physical defense by allowing 64.7 points per game. Guard D’Mitrick Trice is averaging 13.8 points and is a dangerous 3-point threat who has hit 38.2 percent from long range. Micah Potter, a 6-10 forward, is averaging 12.9 points and a team-high six rebounds while guard Brad Davison is averaging 9.4 points and hitting 37.3 percent of his 3-pointers.
Potential weaknesses: Wisconsin has struggled to be a consistent rebounding team as opponents lead by a 35.4 to a 33.5 margin per game. The Badgers can also be offensively challenged as they average 69.7 points. However, they play almost everybody tough as NCAA tournament No. 1 seed Illinois outlasted the Badgers, 74-69, to open the Big Ten tournament.