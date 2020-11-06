Baylor men split singles, doubles matches at Big 6

FORT WORTH — It was a case of win some, lose some for the Baylor men’s tennis, which opened its weekend at the Big 6 Individuals with an even .500 mark, picking up two singles victories and a doubles win on Friday at the Richland Tennis Center.

The Bears were led by Nick Stachowiak, who went 2-0, defeating Texas Tech’s Connor Johnson, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, in singles and teaming up with Sven Lah for an 8-4 doubles victory over Oklahoma’s Nathan Han/Jonathan Sheehy. Sebastian Nothhaft also collected a singles win over OU’s Justin Schlageter in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 6-0.

Lah and Finn Bass each fell in their singles matches, as Cleeve Harper of Texas won, 6-4, 6-2, over Lah and Bass came up short against No. 48 Parker Wynn of Texas Tech, 6-4, 6-3.

The Bears will return to action on Saturday with more doubles action, followed by singles play.