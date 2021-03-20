Baylor men to face Wisconsin at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Baylor coach Scott Drew can’t wait to step into Hinkle Fieldhouse.
As an undergraduate at Butler, he saw a lot of games at the team’s historic home arena. Of course, scenes in the basketball classic movie “Hoosiers” were filmed at Hinkle.
Drew probably won’t pull out a measuring tape and ask freshman guard LJ Cryer to sit on 6-10 Flo Thamba’s shoulders to assure the team the height of the basket is 10 feet from the floor. But actor Gene Hackman, portraying Hickory coach Norman Dale, showed the request could be used to dramatic effect.
“Obviously anyone who saw the movie ‘Hoosiers’ understands the history there,” said Drew, a 1993 Butler graduate. “I love it because it’s a good shooting gym and we need to make shots. So I think that will be a good thing.”
After Friday’s slow start in their 79-55 NCAA tournament-opening win over No. 16 Hartford at Lucas Oil Stadium, the No. 1 Bears hope to come out hotter in Sunday’s second-round game against No. 9 Wisconsin at 1:40 p.m. in the South region.
The Bears (23-2) missed 11 of their first 14 shots against Hartford before nailing 12 of their next 17 to go into halftime with a 37-21 lead. Due to the off-target start, Baylor shot well below its usual accuracy by hitting 41.3 percent overall while nailing 11 of 33 3-pointers.
Facing Wisconsin (18-12) will be a major step up in competition. After a 10-10 Big 12 finish, the Badgers opened up a 40-24 halftime lead against No. 8 North Carolina in the NCAA tournament before rolling to an 85-62 blowout on Friday night.
What concerns Drew most is Wisconsin’s experience and size. Guard D’Mitrik Trice, 6-8 forward Aleem Ford and 6-10 forward Micah Potter are fifth-year seniors while 6-11 forward Nate Reuvers and guard Brad Davison are fourth-year seniors.
Tyler Wahl, a 6-9 sophomore forward, and freshman guard Jonathan Davis are the only players among Wisconsin’s top seven who aren’t upperclassmen.
“The starting lineup I believe is older than the (Chicago) Bulls’ starting lineup,” Drew said. “Anytime you have that kind of experience, first and foremost, you have maturity and you don’t want to go home. That’s a huge advantage come tournament time.”
In their win over the Tar Heels, the Badgers played with high efficiency as Davison hit five of seven 3-pointers and scored a team-high 29 points. Trice hit eight of 15 shots and scored 21 points while Ford and Potter contributed nine points apiece.
The Badgers shot 50.8 percent from the field while draining 13 of 27 from 3-point range.
“I think everybody who watched that game was very impressed,” Drew said. “There’s a reason analytically why they’ve been top 15 or 20 most of the year in KenPom (basketball analytics). It’s a team that their experience is irreplaceable come postseason, and it’s a recipe for success when you have 22 or 23 year-olds playing against 18 and 17 year-olds.”
The Bears will counter with considerable experience of their own in the starting lineup as forward Mark Vital and guard MaCio Teague are fifth-year seniors while guard Davion Mitchell is a fourth-year junior and guard Jared Butler and center Thamba are third-year juniors.
Despite their size, the Badgers have been outrebounded by opponents by a 35.2 to a 33.5 margin per game. While the Badgers have played solid defense, they’ve sometimes been offensively challenged as they’ve averaged 69.6 points compared to Baylor’s 84.2 points per game.
In their win over Hartford, the Bears won the boards by a 43-35 margin, even with Vital pulling down just four rebounds before fouling out after playing just 11 minutes. Though the Bears are a guard-oriented team, they’ve outrebounded opponents by a 36.7 to 32.2 margin throughout the season.
Vital’s day was over against the Hawks when he drew a technical for his fifth foul with 14:19 left in the game.
“Obviously, you never want to see anyone foul out of a game that way,” Drew said. “And I think that’s a great reminder just how important it is to keep your composure and not put yourself in a position where an official can make a judgment to give you a technical. We need everybody, and obviously Mark felt bad at the time, but he was a great teammate on the bench. And we told him, the good thing is he’s rested now.”
Pouring in 22 points against Hartford, Teague led the Bears in scoring for the fourth straight game as he’s averaged 24.5 points during that span. Butler collected 13 points and nine assists while Mitchell finished with 12 points and six rebounds.
Baylor’s bench was highly productive as forward Matthew Mayer scored eight points and pulled down a team-high nine rebounds while Adam Flagler hit three of five 3-pointers and scored 12 points.
Butler expects the Badgers to try to slow down the pace of the game and keep the Bears from racing down the floor for transition baskets.
“I feel like they’re a pretty tough team, hard grind it out,” Butler said. “One of those teams that is going to have a slower pace and methodical about their offense and the way they do it. I think it will be a great test for us.”
The Bears dropped a 69-52 decision to Wisconsin in a Sweet 16 game in 2014 in Anaheim, Calif.
Though Butler is excited to play in a fieldhouse after playing the NCAA tournament opener in a football stadium, the All-America guard admitted that he’s only watched about 20 minutes of “Hoosiers.”
“To be honest, I didn’t like the gyms they were playing in,” Butler said. “The backboards were the oldest backboards you could see. The clocks, when they would show the scoreboard, it’d be like a rotating clock, and I was like ‘Aw, I can’t watch this movie.’ But I heard it’s like a really good movie, a movie I need to watch so I’ll probably watch it sooner or later.”
BEAR FACTS: Baylor coach Scott Drew will keep a keen eye on two of his former assistants’ games Sunday in the South region. After posting major first-round upsets, Paul Mills’ No. 15 Oral Roberts team faces No. 7 Florida at 6:45 p.m. while Grant McCasland’s No. 13 North Texas squad plays No. 5 Villanova at 7:45 p.m.
“I couldn’t be more proud and pleased, but not surprised at all,” Drew said. “They’re great coaches and were great coaches when they were here. I do know a lot of brackets were busted, that’s a fact for sure.”