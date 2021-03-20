Baylor men to face Wisconsin at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse

Pouring in 22 points against Hartford, Teague led the Bears in scoring for the fourth straight game as he’s averaged 24.5 points during that span. Butler collected 13 points and nine assists while Mitchell finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

Baylor’s bench was highly productive as forward Matthew Mayer scored eight points and pulled down a team-high nine rebounds while Adam Flagler hit three of five 3-pointers and scored 12 points.

Butler expects the Badgers to try to slow down the pace of the game and keep the Bears from racing down the floor for transition baskets.

“I feel like they’re a pretty tough team, hard grind it out,” Butler said. “One of those teams that is going to have a slower pace and methodical about their offense and the way they do it. I think it will be a great test for us.”

The Bears dropped a 69-52 decision to Wisconsin in a Sweet 16 game in 2014 in Anaheim, Calif.

Though Butler is excited to play in a fieldhouse after playing the NCAA tournament opener in a football stadium, the All-America guard admitted that he’s only watched about 20 minutes of “Hoosiers.”