Baylor men to host SFA in makeup game

After Tuesday’s game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Nicholls State, the Baylor men’s basketball team went in-state to find a quick replacement.
The No. 2 Bears will host SFA at 7 p.m. Wednesday in their home opener at the Ferrell Center, which will be limited to 25 percent attendance due to COVID-19 protocol.
The SFA game will be Baylor’s first in a week after last Saturday’s game against No. 1 Gonzaga in Indianapolis was canceled due to COVID-19 problems for the Bulldogs.
In their last game on Dec. 2, the Bears rolled to an 82-69 win over then-No. 5 Illinois in Indianapolis. It took Baylor coach Scott Drew and his staff less than 24 hours to finalize the SFA game following the Nicholls State cancellation.
“This year more than any year you have to be flexible,” Drew said. “It used to be one coach was involved in scheduling and then the head coach would sign off on the deal and vice versa. Now it’s all hands on deck to try to find answers to possible solutions and things that will work.”
Support Local Journalism
The Bears are off to a 3-0 start with blowout wins over Louisiana and Washington in Las Vegas preceding the big win over Illinois. Baylor will open Big 12 play against Texas at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor’s offense is led by a parade of guards, as preseason All-American Jared Butler is averaging a team-high 16.3 points followed MaCio Teague and Adam Flagler at 15.7 and Davion Mitchell at 13.0.
Baylor’s bench made a major difference against Illinois as Flagler scored a team-high 18 points while Matthew Mayer collected seven points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, a 6-8 forward, provided tremendous energy with nine points, nine rebounds and a blocked shot.
SFA is also 3-0 with wins over LeTourneau, McNeese State and LSU-Alexandria.
Guard Cameron Johnson leads the Lumberjacks with 19.3 points per game while nailing seven of 11 3-pointers. Forward Gavin Kensmil is averaging 17.3 points, guard David Kachelries 12.0 and guard Roti Ware 10.3 while forward Calvin Solomon is SFA’s top rebounder with nine per game.
Baylor has also scheduled a game against Tarleton State on Tuesday at 7 p.m. It will be Baylor’s third straight game at the Ferrell Center against a Texas-based school.
“Logistically, it’s easier for schools that can bus because things are a lot tougher when you have to get plane fights involved and what-not,” Drew said. “But the big thing is availability and then the COVID protocols and then how quick the administrators can OK all the travel and necessities.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!