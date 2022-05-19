Baylor men to play Marquette in Big 12-Big East Battle

Baylor will face Marquette in the Big 12-Big East Battle on Nov. 29 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
The Bears and Golden Eagles will meet for the third time, playing for the first time since 1999 when the Bears took a 72-68 overtime win in Waco. Marquette beat the Bears, 74-64, the previous season in Milwaukee.
Baylor will enter the Big East-Big 12 Battle with a 13-1 record against Big East teams during the Scott Drew era, including a 57-36 win over Villanova on Dec. 12, 2021 at the Ferrell Center.