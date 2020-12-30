Baylor men usher out 2020 with blowout, 105-76

Coming off the bench, it was the first double-figure performances for both Loveday and Turner. Loveday hit all four of his field goal attempts and both free throws while Turner knocked down three 3-pointers.

“It think it’s vital,” Loveday said. “Even though it may seem like it’s kind of pointless, the coaches hold us to that expectation to perform regardless of who we’re playing, how much we’re up by, how much time is left.”

After collecting a career-high 12 assists against Central Arkansas, Mitchell amassed 10 against Alcorn State. Once again, Baylor’s offensive efficiency was tremendous as the Bears collected 23 assists with just 12 turnovers.

All 11 scholarship players scored who entered the game as the Bears amassed 100 points for the third time this season. While Baylor likely won’t use so many players in Big 12 games, Drew likes the security of knowing he can count on everybody.

“It’s a luxury to know if one or two guys are out with COVID or injury that you have some experienced players now because they have gotten games under their belt and they’ve had opportunities to show what they can do,” Drew said. “That just feeds into your confidence to put them back in there.”