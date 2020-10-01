Baylor men vs. Gonzaga set for CBS game in Indianapolis

The highly anticipated men's basketball matchup between Baylor and Gonzaga has been set for Dec. 5 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in a game that will be televised on CBS.

The Bears and Zags are likely to be top five preseason teams in the national rankings.

Baylor was ranked No. 5 and Gonzaga No. 2 in the final Associated Press rankings in 2019-20 before the pandemic ended the college basketball season in March prior to the NCAA tournament.