 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor men vs. Gonzaga set for CBS game in Indianapolis
0 comments

Baylor men vs. Gonzaga set for CBS game in Indianapolis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The highly anticipated men's basketball matchup between Baylor and Gonzaga has been set for Dec. 5 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in a game that will be televised on CBS.

The Bears and Zags are likely to be top five preseason teams in the national rankings.

Baylor was ranked No. 5 and Gonzaga No. 2 in the final Associated Press rankings in 2019-20 before the pandemic ended the college basketball season in March prior to the NCAA tournament.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Skip Bayless Award, Baylor-West Virginia, Texas' title hopes and OU's woes — with Chad Conine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert