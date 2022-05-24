Baylor men, women send doubles teams to NCAA tennis Sweet 16

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Baylor advanced both a men’s and women’s doubles team through the NCAA tournament on Tuesday.

On the men’s side, the Bears’ tandem of Finn Bass and Sven Lah picked up a 6-4, 6-3 win over Virginia Tech’s No. 30-ranked Jordan Chrysostom and Ryan Fishback in the round of 32. Bass and Lah improved to 24-10 on the season with the win. They advance to meet Cornell’s No. 36-ranked Alafia Ayeni and Vladislav Melnic on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s Hamish Stewart defeated Baylor’s Tadeas, 6-7(4), 2-6, 6-3, in singles’ action. Baylor’s other NCAA-qualifying men’s doubles team of Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi and Matias Soto fell in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, to a team from Florida.

The Baylor women’s doubles team of Alicia Herrero and Mel Krywoj also moved on to the Sweet 16, courtesy of a win over Wake Forest’s Casie Wooten and Samantha Martinelli, 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (11-9).

Herrero and Krywoj (24-6) will take on Georgia Tech’s Ava Hraster and Kylie Bilchev on Wednesday.