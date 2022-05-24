 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor men, women send doubles teams to Sweet 16

Baylor tennis

The Baylor men's doubles team of Sven Lah (left) and Finn Bass moved on to the NCAA's Sweet 16 on Tuesday.

 Baylor athletics

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Baylor advanced both a men’s and women’s doubles team through the NCAA tournament on Tuesday.

On the men’s side, the Bears’ tandem of Finn Bass and Sven Lah picked up a 6-4, 6-3 win over Virginia Tech’s No. 30-ranked Jordan Chrysostom and Ryan Fishback in the round of 32. Bass and Lah improved to 24-10 on the season with the win. They advance to meet Cornell’s No. 36-ranked Alafia Ayeni and Vladislav Melnic on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s Hamish Stewart defeated Baylor’s Tadeas, 6-7(4), 2-6, 6-3, in singles’ action. Baylor’s other NCAA-qualifying men’s doubles team of Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi and Matias Soto fell in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, to a team from Florida.

The Baylor women’s doubles team of Alicia Herrero and Mel Krywoj also moved on to the Sweet 16, courtesy of a win over Wake Forest’s Casie Wooten and Samantha Martinelli, 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (11-9).

Herrero and Krywoj (24-6) will take on Georgia Tech’s Ava Hraster and Kylie Bilchev on Wednesday.

