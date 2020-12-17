Baylor men's basketball back on court, plans to play vs. K-State

The No. 2 Baylor men's basketball team resumed activities Thursday and plans to play Kansas State at 3 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan.

Baylor paused team activities last Saturday due to COVID-19 protocol. Last Sunday's Big 12 opener against Texas will be played later in the season at a yet to be determined date while Tuesday's game against Tarleton State could also possibly be rescheduled later in the season. Both games were scheduled at the Ferrell Center.

“We are grateful to our health and wellness team for their dedication to keeping our community safe throughout this pandemic,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “We’re thankful for the clearance to resume practicing, and we look forward to getting back to competition."

The Bears are off to a 4-0 start following an 83-52 win over SFA on Dec. 9 at the Ferrell Center. That was a makeup game following the cancellation of a game against Nicholls State due to COVID-19 issues in the Colonels' program.

Baylor has already had seven originally scheduled games canceled or postponed. Among the games they've played, only the Dec. 2 date against Illinois was on the original schedule. The Bears rolled to an 82-69 win over the Illini in Indianapolis.

Kansas State is off to a 3-4 start, but has won the last two games, including a Big 12-opening 74-65 win over Iowa State on Tuesday in Ames.

