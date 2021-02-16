Baylor men's basketball delays return

The Baylor men's basketball team has delayed its return to action to Feb. 23 against Iowa State at 7 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.

After a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bears had planned to face Oklahoma State on Saturday at the Ferrell Center. That game is now among six for the Bears that have been postponed and haven't yet been rescheduled.

The Big 12-leading Bears (17-0, 9-0) haven't played since an 83-69 win over Texas on Feb. 2 in Austin.

Following the Iowa State game, the Bears will play West Virginia on Feb. 25 at the Ferrell Center and Kansas on Feb. 27 in Lawrence. The Big 12 left the first week of March open to reschedule games, but Baylor won't be able to play all six postponed games before the Big 12 tournament begins March 10 in Kansas City.

