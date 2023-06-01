The Baylor men's basketball team will open the 2023-24 season against Auburn on Nov. 7 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
It will mark the second straight season that the Bears will play at the Sanford Pentagon after beating Gonzaga, 64-63, last December.
For the first time since opening against Colorado 2013-14, the Bears will play a Power 6 opponent to start the year.
“We are thrilled to be heading back to the Sanford Pentagon for a great matchup with Auburn,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “I have tremendous respect for Coach (Bruce) Pearl and what he has done with his program, and we look forward to a great game in November. Our team had a fantastic experience last year in Sioux Falls, and we are excited to be invited back again this season."