It will mark the second straight season that the Bears will play at the Sanford Pentagon after beating Gonzaga, 64-63, last December.

“We are thrilled to be heading back to the Sanford Pentagon for a great matchup with Auburn,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “I have tremendous respect for Coach (Bruce) Pearl and what he has done with his program, and we look forward to a great game in November. Our team had a fantastic experience last year in Sioux Falls, and we are excited to be invited back again this season."