Coaches pick Baylor men's basketball to win Big 12

The Baylor men's basketball team has been picked to win the Big 12 by the league's head coaches.
The Bears edged defending national champion Kansas with 77 of a possible 81 points along with five first-place votes. The second-place Jayhawks received 73 points and four first-place votes. The Bears and Jayhawks were Big 12 co-champions last season.
Texas received the remaining first-place vote and was picked third with 64 points. TCU (58), Oklahoma State (42), Texas Tech (42), Oklahoma (32), Iowa State (30), West Virginia (20) and Kansas State (12) round out the 10-team poll.
The Bears will open the season against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 7 at the Ferrell Center.