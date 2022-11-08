 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor men's basketball sets season ticket record

Mississippi Valley St Baylor Basketball (copy)

Baylor head coach Scott Drew's program has added more than 2,000 season tickets this season.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor men's basketball has added more than 2,000 season tickets for 2022-23 to set a program record with more than 6,500 distributed.

The Bears are playing a 31-game schedule this season, featuring 17 games at the Ferrell Center. Baylor will face 10 high-major opponents, including five teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25.

The Bears opened the season Monday with a 117-53 blowout of Mississippi Valley State.

"I have always said we have the best fans in the nation,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Forty home wins in the last three seasons is not a coincidence. We are grateful for the tremendous support we get from the Baylor family and can’t wait to see all of them this season.”

Fans can still purchase general admission season tickets for the last full season in the Ferrell Center. To purchase season tickets, fans may contact the Baylor Athletics ticket office at 254-710-1000 or go to baylorbears.com.

