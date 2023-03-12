The Baylor men's basketball team landed the No. 3 seed in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament and will play No. 14 seed UC Santa Barbara in the first round on Friday in Denver.

The winner of the game will play Sunday against Friday's winner between No. 6 Creighton (21-12) and No. 11 North Carolina State (23-10). Alabama is the No. 1 seed in the South Region and the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Despite losing their last two games to Iowa State in the regular season finale and the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals, Baylor's strength of schedule paid off.

The Bears (22-10, 11-7) have recorded wins over four teams currently in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll, including No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Kansas, No. 7 Texas and No. 9 Gonzaga.

Baylor coach Scott Drew is looking forward to seeing some different faces after the grind of the Big 12. NCAA regionals begin Tuesday and Wednesday with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, before the first round starts Thursday and Friday.

“The Big 12 is the toughest conference and it does wears on you,” Drew said. “The NCAA Tournament is new life, new excitement. The only perks of losing (in the Big 12 Tournament) we get an extra day off. Fresh legs always do help.”

UC Santa Barbara (27-7) received an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning the Big West Tournament with a 72-62 win over Cal State Fullerton.