Baylor men's basketball to play in GLOBL JAM

NCAA Norfolk St Baylor Basketball

Forward Flo Thamba will be part of the Baylor squad that will compete in an international tournament at the GLOBL JAM on July 5-10 in Toronto.

 LM Otero, Associated Press

Baylor men's basketball will represent the United States at the inaugural GLOBL JAM, a partnership between Canada Basketball and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).

The GLOBL JAM will be played July 5-10 in Toronto at the Mattamy Athletic Centre, and will feature teams from the USA, Canada, Italy and Brazil in the Under-23 tournament.

“We are so honored to have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent the United States in international competition,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “This will be a terrific event with great teams from across the globe, and we are grateful to Canada Basketball and the NABC for making this tournament a reality.”

In addition to the men’s tournament, there will also be a women’s event, featuring the USA, Canada, Belgium and France, with VCU representing the United States.

Baylor’s first game will be at 1 p.m. CT on July 5 against Italy. The Bears will face Canada at 8 p.m. on July 6 and will wrap up pool play against Brazil at 1 p.m. on July 7. Men’s semifinal games will be July 9 at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., and the men’s gold medal game is July 10 at 6 p.m.

