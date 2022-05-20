Baylor men's basketball to play in GLOBL JAM

Baylor men's basketball will represent the United States at the inaugural GLOBL JAM, a partnership between Canada Basketball and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).
The GLOBL JAM will be played July 5-10 in Toronto at the Mattamy Athletic Centre, and will feature teams from the USA, Canada, Italy and Brazil in the Under-23 tournament.
“We are so honored to have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent the United States in international competition,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “This will be a terrific event with great teams from across the globe, and we are grateful to Canada Basketball and the NABC for making this tournament a reality.”
In addition to the men’s tournament, there will also be a women’s event, featuring the USA, Canada, Belgium and France, with VCU representing the United States.
Baylor’s first game will be at 1 p.m. CT on July 5 against Italy. The Bears will face Canada at 8 p.m. on July 6 and will wrap up pool play against Brazil at 1 p.m. on July 7. Men’s semifinal games will be July 9 at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., and the men’s gold medal game is July 10 at 6 p.m.