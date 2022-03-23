Baylor men's basketball transition begins after NCAA Tournament exit

If everything had ended Baylor’s way, Scott Drew’s team would have completed its historic 25-point rally against North Carolina on Saturday in Fort Worth.

The Bears would be in Philadelphia preparing for a Friday night Sweet 16 game with a chance to make it back to the Final Four and win a second straight national championship.

But their season was over following an exhausting yet riveting 93-86 overtime loss to the Tar Heels. Nobody could say the Bears didn’t give everything they had last weekend at Dickies Arena.

It was the finish of a successful 27-7 season in which the Bears repeated as Big 12 champions despite a rash of injuries that would have wrecked many other teams.

A day later, Baylor’s transition to its next phase ramped up when associate head coach Jerome Tang completed negotiations for a six-year contract to become Kansas State’s head coach that will pay him $2.1 million in his first year with a $100,000 annual salary bump to 2028.

After 19 years together, it signaled the end of the Drew-Tang partnership that took the Bears from college basketball’s lowest depths to the 2021 national championship.

Drew is excited the 55-year-old Tang is getting his shot to lead a Big 12 program even though Baylor will go head to head with Kansas State at least twice a year.

“It’s a bittersweet day,” Drew said. “I’m really excited for Coach Tang to have an opportunity to be a head coach in the Big 12 at Kansas State. At the same time, when-ever you work with someone for 19 years it’s like a family member moving away. It’s hard. There have been some tears.”

The bond they forged over the last two decades will last, and Drew is looking forward to seeing Tang on the recruiting trail.

“I’ll get to see him on the road recruiting more because you’ll be in the area obviously,” Drew said. “I get to see him in Big 12 meetings. I guess that makes those meetings more exciting now, although they’re always very good. But I’m definitely excited for him. He’s always had a goal to be a coach at the Division I level, but different from a lot of coaches he’s been selective throughout the years.”

Drew said he has a plan for Tang’s replacement and expects to have an announcement in the next two weeks after it’s finalized.

Though Tang had the longest tenure with Drew as an assistant, he’s the latest to parlay the success of the Baylor basketball program as a stepping stone to an NCAA Division I head coaching job.

After starting with Drew on his staff at Valparaiso in 2003, Matt Driscoll was at Baylor for six years before becoming the head coach at North Florida in 2009 where he has compiled a 203-214 record.

Grant McCasland went from a five-year stint on Drew’s staff to Arkansas State in 2016, and has been the head coach at North Texas the last five years. He’s gone 103-57 at North Texas, including a trip to the NCAA Tournament last season and an NIT berth this year.

Paul Mills was on Drew’s staff from 2003-17 before becoming Oral Roberts’ head coach. He has gone 76-79 in five seasons and broke through to the Sweet 16 last season.

“You miss them, you miss being around them,” Drew said. “But you’re excited that they’re ready for the next step.”

Despite the departures, Drew has always been able to hire assistants to fit the staff’s culture and chemistry. Alvin Brooks III has been on Drew’s staff since 2016 while John Jakus came on board in 2017.

“Definitely coaches always know other people they’d like to work with and will do a good job,” Drew said. “The big thing is staff chemistry. A big reason for our success has been staff continuity. It’s like players, the longer they stay in a program, the more productive they are. We’ll make sure who we bring in fits in well with what we have. The adjustments we make with that keeps our culture intact like it has.”

Drew said the responsibilities of his assistant coaches could be tweaked following Tang’s departure.

“With our staff, it gives us a chance to reset and do things a little different,” Drew said. “And what I mean by different is that we always adjust responsibilities so things don’t get stale and people stay motivated, inspired and growing. We’ve always grown and changed and adjusted, and we try to get better each year.”

In the coming weeks, Drew will get a handle on which players will return next season and who will begin their pro basketball careers.

Both freshman forwards Jeremy Sochan and Kendall Brown are potential NBA first-round draft picks. Sochan has soared up mock draft boards with his athleticism and all-around play the latter part of the season. NBA Draftroom.com projects Sochan to be picked 10th overall by Portland and Brown 27th by Milwaukee.

Since the 2020-21 COVID-19 interrupted season didn’t count against eligibility, this year’s seniors can return next season.

Senior guard Matthew Mayer said recently there’s a 98 percent chance he’ll turn pro while senior center Flo Thamba said he’ll discuss it with his family. Senior guard James Akinjo transferred to Baylor for the 2021-22 season to enhance his skills for a potential NBA future after previously playing at Georgetown and Arizona.

Even if several players turn pro, the Bears should have a good returning nucleus with guards Adam Flagler, LJ Cryer and Dale Bonner. Additionally, freshman Langston Love will be back after sitting out this season following preseason knee surgery. Cryer missed most of the last half of the season with a foot injury.

Junior forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua faces a long recovery process after undergoing major knee surgery in February, but his return would be a big factor.

Drew is bringing in a 2022 recruiting class that’s ranked 19th nationally by Rivals.com. Heading the class is five-star guard Keyonte George, a native of Lewisville, Texas, who played this season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., and is a member of the McDonald’s All-American team.

Joshua Ojianwuna is a 6-10 four-star recruit from Nigeria who played at the NBA Global Academy in Australia. Guard Dillon Hunter is a point guard who played at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan.

Of course, Baylor could find more players to fill its needs in the transfer portal like Akinjo did for the Bears at point guard this season. The transfer portal exploded last year after the NCAA ruled that first-time transfers became immediately eligible instead of having to redshirt a season.

“With the transfer portal, you don’t have to wait two or three years to get experienced, talented players,” Drew said. “You can get talent and experience to win right away.”

Though Baylor would like to still be playing this weekend, Drew is proud of the way his team fought for a Big 12 co-championship with Kansas while earning the pro-gram’s second straight No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed.

“At Baylor, it's always bigger than just basketball,” Drew said. “I mean we prepare champions for life. Academic-wise, it's one of the best groups we've had. Spiritually, it's a real deep group, and I’m proud of their growth and what they taught me. And character-wise, they represent their team and the school the right way. So I couldn't be more pleased with the kind of men we have here.”

Though Tang will no longer be a part of the Baylor basketball program, Drew said his players are thrilled that he’s getting his opportunity to become a Big 12 head coach.

“Obviously, everyone was excited for him, kind of like when our players go to the NBA, they’re excited that they’ve reached their goals and dreams,” Drew said. “At the same time, there is sadness because why we’ve been successful is you like who you’re with. Life is short. What matter is who you’re with and they make you better and you appreciate them.”

