Baylor men's basketball verbal commitments
Baylor men's basketball verbal commitments

  • 0
Keep up-to-date on WacoTrib.com with the latest Baylor commitments and signings.

2021 commitments
Langston
Love		G6-4Monteverde
(Fla.) Academy		• Bears hook big fish with No. 22 national recruit
Jeremy
Sochan		F6-8Monteverde
(Fla.) Academy		• Top 50 recruit likes BU 'on and off the court'
2020 signing class
L.J.
Cryer		PG6-0Katy
Morton Ranch		• Guard can 'get hot in a hurry'
Dain
Dainja		C6-8Park Center
(Minn.)		• Top 50 recruit picks BU
Zach
Loveday		F6-11Huntington
(W.Va.)		• Towering trombone player likes look of Waco
2019 signing class
Jordan
Turner		F6-6Sunrise Christian
(Kan.)		• Elite forward likes 'family atmosphere'
2019 transfers
Adam
Flagler		G6-1Presbyterian
(S.C.)		• Scoring leader switches to Baylor
Jonathan
Tchamwa
Tchatchoua		F6-8UNLV• Cameroon native brings big talent
Decommitted (2019)
PlayerPosHtSchoolRead more
Jordyn
Adams		G6-3Silsbee• Sophomore guard picks Bears
2018 transfer
Devonte
Bandoo		G6-3Hutchinson
(Kan.) CC		• Bears beat out others for juco guard
2018 signing class
Darius
Allen		W6-4Palm Beach
State College		• Bears get juco commit
Ibby
Ali		C6-9Little Rock
(Ark.) Catholic		 
Jared
Butler		G6-3Reserve
(La.)		 
Matthew
Mayer		F6-7Austin
Westlake		• 4-star offensive talent picks BU
Flo
Thamba		C6-10Mt. Mission
(Grundy, Va.)		• Bears land big man
Decommitted (2018)
Jeremiah
Gambrell		PG6-0Houston
Madison		• Bears get PG of the future
2017 signing class
Leonard
Allen		C7-0San Diego
(Calif.) CC		• 7-footer with pedigree commits
Tristan
Clark		PF6-8SA
Wagner		• Versatile 4-star talent picks BU
2016 signing class > Read more
Tyson
Jolly		SG6-4Putnam City West (Okla.)
Elev8 (Fla.)		• Cal signee flips to Baylor
Manu
Lecomte		G5-11Miami (Fla.)
transfer		• Miami G transferring to Baylor
Nuni
Omot		F6-9Indian Hills
CC (Iowa)		 • 6-9 commit gets attention after growth spurt
Mark
Vital		G6-4Lake Charles (La.)
Washington-Marion		• Top national prospect verbals to BU
2015 signing class > Read more
Joseph
Acuil		PF/C7-0Neosho
(Kan.) CC		• 7-foot Aussie commits to Baylor men
Jake
Lindsey		PG6-5Olympus HS
(Holladay, Utah)		• Lindsey follows in father’s footsteps
King
McClure		G6-3Dallas Triple A
Academy		• Guard chooses BU over Kansas, UCLA
Wendell
Mitchell		G6-2Rockdale 
2014 signings
Deng
Deng		PF6-8Baytown Lee• BU snags versatile forward Deng
Damiyne
Durham		G6-5Oakwood• 1A standout shooting guard picks Baylor
Kobe
Eubanks		SG6-5Centerreach (N.Y.)
Our Savior
New American		• Bears add high-scoring shooting guard
T.J.
Maston		F6-7DeSoto• DeSoto forward commits to BU men
Lester
Medford		PG5-11Indian Hills
CC (Iowa)		• Baylor men add juco PG to signing class
