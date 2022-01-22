Baylor men's defense rattles Sooners for 65-51 win

“I thought he was assertive, did a great job with defensively being locked into what his assignment was,” Drew said. “Matt having foul trouble, Kendall had to help pick up the slack. For all freshmen, it’s an adaptation in the beginning of the Big 12, the physicality, the speed, just how hard everything is. It takes some getting used to, and hopefully in the second half, he can keep improving, because he’s a lot more physical and sure of himself out there getting reps and going against what he’s seen so far in the Big 12.”

The Bears jumped out to a 10-0 lead to open the game as Flo Thamba and Mayer started with slams and Cryer nailed a 3-pointer. Baylor’s defense came out playing aggressively as the Sooners committed eight turnovers in the first five minutes.

But the Bears hit a cold streak as the Sooners rallied for a 21-17 lead. Baylor shot just 32.4 percent in the first half, but grabbed a 25-21 lead by scoring the final eight points as Mayer got loose twice in the paint for baskets.

With Flagler and Mayer burying 3-pointers, Baylor began the second half with another 8-0 run to take a 33-21 lead. But the Sooners surged back again as forward Tanner Groves got hot for 11 points after going scoreless in the first half.