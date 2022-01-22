Baylor men's defense rattles Sooners for 65-51 win

NORMAN, Okla. – Baylor coach Scott Drew has marveled at how efficiently first-year Oklahoma coach Porter Moser has executed his offense this season.
The Bears knew it would take an exceptional defensive effort to deconstruct the Sooners’ attack. And that’s exactly what they got.
No. 5 Baylor forced the Sooners to commit a season-high 25 turnovers and rarely allowed easy shots in the paint to pull off a 65-51 win before 11,339 fans Saturday afternoon at the Lloyd Noble Center.
The Bears (17-2, 5-2) completed a two-game regular season sweep of the Sooners following an 84-74 win on Jan. 4 at the Ferrell Center. With their second road win this week following Tuesday’s 77-68 win over West Virginia, Baylor remained a half-game behind Kansas, which rallied for a 78-75 win over Kansas State to improve to 5-1 in the Big 12.
“Defensively, the guys were outstanding,” Drew said. “I thought we took away a lot of the easy buckets they had the first time we faced them. We caused 25 turnovers, which is outstanding. And then, offensively in the second half, we shot 61 percent, and we made free throws when we needed to.”
The Sooners (12-5, 2-5) came into the game ranked second in the Big 12 with a 49.5 shooting percentage. They shot 45.5 percent against the Bears, but took just 44 shots due to the abundance of turnovers.
“They’re probably the best cutting team we’ve played,” said Baylor guard Adam Flagler. “They love to get into the paint. We just packed it in and had each other’s back, and just made sure we communicated out there. We knew we could cause turnovers and get out on runs.”
Baylor freshman forward Jeremy Sochan missed his fourth straight game with an ankle injury, but point guard James Akinjo returned to the starting lineup after missing the West Virginia game with a bruised tailbone.
Playing 30 minutes, Akinjo hit just one of six shots and scored two points, but dished our four assists and collected four steals. He left the game with 6:49 remaining and didn’t return after he hit the floor hard on his drive to the basket for a layup.
“Purposely I was trying not to put him in those situations, but we needed a bucket,” Drew said. “Unfortunately he hit that tailbone again. So we’ll keep rehabbing him. It’s a bruise, so it’s all pain tolerance. It’s really painful, but he’s a tough kid too.”
The Bears got balanced scoring as Flagler scored 16 points, LJ Cryer 14, Matthew Mayer 12 and freshman Kendall Brown 10 points to go along with his eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. It was Brown’s first double-digit scoring performance in Big 12 play.
“I thought he was assertive, did a great job with defensively being locked into what his assignment was,” Drew said. “Matt having foul trouble, Kendall had to help pick up the slack. For all freshmen, it’s an adaptation in the beginning of the Big 12, the physicality, the speed, just how hard everything is. It takes some getting used to, and hopefully in the second half, he can keep improving, because he’s a lot more physical and sure of himself out there getting reps and going against what he’s seen so far in the Big 12.”
The Bears jumped out to a 10-0 lead to open the game as Flo Thamba and Mayer started with slams and Cryer nailed a 3-pointer. Baylor’s defense came out playing aggressively as the Sooners committed eight turnovers in the first five minutes.
But the Bears hit a cold streak as the Sooners rallied for a 21-17 lead. Baylor shot just 32.4 percent in the first half, but grabbed a 25-21 lead by scoring the final eight points as Mayer got loose twice in the paint for baskets.
With Flagler and Mayer burying 3-pointers, Baylor began the second half with another 8-0 run to take a 33-21 lead. But the Sooners surged back again as forward Tanner Groves got hot for 11 points after going scoreless in the first half.
Groves drilled a 3-pointer and Elijah Harkless hit a pair of free throws to trim Baylor’s lead to 45-42 with 7:14 remaining.
After Akinjo scored on a layup to give the Bears a 47-42 edge, the referees reviewed a play where Mayer inadvertently kneed Groves in the face. The referees ruled Mayer didn’t commit a flagrant foul, but the Sooners appeared rattled as Groves was called for a technical.
Cryer hit a pair of free throws as the Bears went on a 13-2 run to extend the lead to 58-44 with 3:41 remaining.
“That was a call that I haven’t seen the replay, but if he did foul him, you can’t go back and call it,” Drew said. “Those were really big free throws by LJ. Credit LJ, it’s not always easy making technical (free throws) either.”