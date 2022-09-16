Baylor men's golf 13th at Illinois

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — The Baylor men's golf team shot 11-over par 291 to place 13th in the first round of the Fighting Illini Invitational on Friday.

Baylor was led by junior Trey Bosco, who shot one-over 71 to tie for 23rd individually. Following a bogey on his third hole of the day at No. 12, Bosco reeled off birdies on holes 13, 15 and 2.

Johnny Keefer shot three-over 73 to finish the first round in a tie for 43rd.

No. 15 Stanford shot ten under par to lead by one shot over host Illinois. Cardinal junior Karl Vilips is tied with Illinois senior Adrien Dumont de Chassart for the individual lead at five-under 65.