Baylor men's golf 9th at Hannon Collegiate

AUSTIN — The Baylor men’s golf team tied for ninth in the 13-team field of the George Hannon Collegiate on Tuesday at The University of Texas Golf Club.

The Bears finished the tournament with a 54-hole score of 25-over-par 877, 42 strokes behind team champion and host Texas. The Longhorns finished eight strokes clear of Texas Tech and Oklahoma in a tie for second place.

Texas’ Pierceson Coody claimed first place in the individual standings at 11-under, four shots better than Oklahoma’s Logan McAllister in second place.

Johnny Keefer was the Bears’ top individual in a tie for 16th place at 1-over.

Baylor will continue its season at the Aggie Invitational, April 9-11 at The Traditions Golf Club in Bryan.