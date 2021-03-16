 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor men's golf 9th at Hannon Collegiate
0 comments

Baylor men's golf 9th at Hannon Collegiate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AUSTIN — The Baylor men’s golf team tied for ninth in the 13-team field of the George Hannon Collegiate on Tuesday at The University of Texas Golf Club.

The Bears finished the tournament with a 54-hole score of 25-over-par 877, 42 strokes behind team champion and host Texas. The Longhorns finished eight strokes clear of Texas Tech and Oklahoma in a tie for second place.

Texas’ Pierceson Coody claimed first place in the individual standings at 11-under, four shots better than Oklahoma’s Logan McAllister in second place.

Johnny Keefer was the Bears’ top individual in a tie for 16th place at 1-over.

Baylor will continue its season at the Aggie Invitational, April 9-11 at The Traditions Golf Club in Bryan.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert