Baylor men's golf adds pair of players

The Baylor men’s golf team signed two players Wednesday, adding Zach Heffernan of Boerne and Drew Wrightson of Zionsville, Ind.

Hefferman is ranked 18th nationally and second among Texas players for the 2021 signing class, according to the Rolex AJGA rankings. He has won each of the last two Texas Junior Amateur titles.

Wrightson comes in as the No. 1-ranked recruit from the state of Indiana and No. 33 nationally by Golfweek. He was the runner-up at the Pete and Alice Dye National Junior Invitational.