 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor men's golf adds pair of players
0 comments

Baylor men's golf adds pair of players

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Baylor men’s golf team signed two players Wednesday, adding Zach Heffernan of Boerne and Drew Wrightson of Zionsville, Ind.

Hefferman is ranked 18th nationally and second among Texas players for the 2021 signing class, according to the Rolex AJGA rankings. He has won each of the last two Texas Junior Amateur titles.

Wrightson comes in as the No. 1-ranked recruit from the state of Indiana and No. 33 nationally by Golfweek. He was the runner-up at the Pete and Alice Dye National Junior Invitational.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP poll ranks Lady Bears No. 4
Baylor

AP poll ranks Lady Bears No. 4

The Baylor Lady Bears women’s basketball team was pegged No. 4 in the nation by the Associated Press preseason poll, which was released on Tuesday.

Baylor Bears bracing for surging Cyclones
Baylor

Baylor Bears bracing for surging Cyclones

A win over the Cyclones would be a season changer for the Baylor Bears, but they know how hard it will be to win in Ames even with COVID-19 restrictions limiting attendance to 25 percent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert