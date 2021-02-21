 Skip to main content
Baylor men's golf headed to Border Olympics
The Baylor men’s golf team will get back in the swing of things at the Border Olympics, starting Monday at the Laredo Country Club.

The 13th-ranked Bears are part of a 19-team field that includes a pair of in-state rivals in No. 9 Texas and No. 26 Texas A&M.

This marks Baylor’s first trip to the Border Olympics since 2016. Baylor competed in the tournament for 27 straight years from 1990 to 2016, winning the team title nine times.

The Baylor lineup features fifth-year senior Colin Kober, fourth-year junior Ryan Grider, second-year freshman Johnny Keefer, second-year freshman Tyler Isenhart and third-year sophomore Brandon Hoff. Isenhart is making his career-first appearance as part of a five-player Baylor lineup, while Hoff is making his second such appearance. Both were part of the Bears’ six-man lineup when BU won the Rice Intercollegiate in January.

