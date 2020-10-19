Baylor men's golf hunting titles; Baylor women ranked No. 1

CARROLLTON, Texas — The Baylor men’s golf team has a chance to bring home some hardware, but it’s still got some work to do.

The Bears lurk in second place after two rounds of the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational at Maridoe Golf Club, just a stroke behind leader Oklahoma State entering Tuesday’s final round. Baylor shot 6-over 294 as a team on Monday, five strokes better than its opening score that led the field. But the Cowboys surged ahead with the best score of the day, at even-par 288.

BU’s Ryan Grider (74-70-144), a junior from Lewisville, sits in a tie for second place in the individual race, four strokes behind leader Luke Kluver of Kansas (68-72-140). Grider carded four straight birdies to close the front nine, but ran into some trouble on the back nine, with three bogeys in the first seven holes. But he recovered to nail a beautiful tee shot on the par-3 17th, dropping the ball on the green and spinning it back toward the hole within eight feet, before completing the birdie putt.

Other BU scorers through two rounds include Cooper Dossey (75-74-149, tied 17th), Johnny Keefer (75-75-150, tied 21st) and Colin Kober (76-75-151, tied 24th).

