Baylor men's golf earned the No. 6 seed at the NCAA Morgan Hill Regional, announced during the 2023 NCAA Men's Golf Selection Show on Wednesday afternoon.

The three-day tournament will be played May 15-17 at The Institute Golf Club in Morgan Hill, Calif.

Baylor will now be part of 24 of the last 25 NCAA postseasons and 29 overall in program history.

“We are excited to be headed to the Morgan Hill Regional,” said Baylor coach Mike McGraw. “Postseason is such a great time of year and we’re looking forward to being a part of it.”

The Bears will aim to be one of the five teams that advance from Morgan Hill to the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club on May 26-30 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Baylor has advanced out of the regionals six times in program history and four times under McGraw. The Bears' best finish at the NCAAs in the McGraw era was a tie for fifth when they reached the Match Play Quarterfinals in 2017 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Hill, Ill.