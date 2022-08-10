Baylor men's golf reveals schedule for 2022-23 campaign

The Baylor men’s golf team released its schedule for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

The schedule includes 10 regular-season events and the Big 12 Championship that returns to Prairie Dunes Golf Club in Hutchinson, Kan., leading up to NCAA Regionals and the NCAA Championship.

Baylor has fall tournaments at Minnesota and Illinois before returning to Texas for its final three fall events, the SMU Invitational in Dallas, the Big 12 Match Play at Houston Oaks in Hockley, and then the Bear Brawl at Waco's Ridgewood Country Club on Oct. 31. The Bears won the inaugural event last season in the first tournament held in Waco since 2005.

The spring semester opens with a trip to Laredo for the Border Olympics Feb. 13-14. The Bears will play in The Prestige in Palm Springs, Calif., Feb. 20-22, against one of the strongest fields in college golf. They also play in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, March 5-7, before concluding the regular season at the Aggie Invitational in College Station and the ASU Thunderbird Invitational in Tempe, Ariz.

Baylor welcomes back an experienced roster that returns 79.5% of its stroke-play rounds played in 2021-22, led by All-American Johnny Keefer.