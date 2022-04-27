Baylor men's golf seventh at Big 12 Championship

TRINITY – The Baylor men’s golf team shot a 1-over-par 289 in the final round to claim a seventh-place finish at the Big 12 Championship at Whispering Pines.

Baylor improved its score in each of the final two rounds, highlighted by the fifth-best round of the day on Wednesday.

The Bears were led Wednesday by Mark Reppe, who shot a 2-under 70 in his final collegiate event, tied for his second-lowest round of the season.

Johnny Keefer finished a shot behind Reppe with a final round score of 1-under 71, but led the Bears at 2-over for the week, good enough for a tie for 16th.

Oklahoma claimed the team title over Oklahoma State with a 54-hole total of 850, two shots better than the Cowboys. Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg won the individual title with an 8-under 208, two shots ahead of Oklahoma’s Chris Gotterup.