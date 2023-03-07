LOS CABOS, Mexico – The Baylor men’s golf team put together a 19-over 871 to finish tied for sixth with No. 19 Arizona at the Cabo Collegiate on Tuesday at the Twin Dolphin Club.

Johnny Keefer secured his second top 10 finish of the spring with a 1-under 212, highlighted by a 3-under 68 in the final round. At the same event where he shot a school-record 63 in the final round last year, Keefer made five birdies on the back nine to notch his 12th-career top 10.

No. 1 Vanderbilt ran away with the team title, shooting an 18-under 834, 12 shots ahead of second-place Ole Miss which recorded a 6-under 846. Wells Williams of Vandy won the individual title with a 10-under 203, five shots in front of Ole Miss’ Brett Schell.