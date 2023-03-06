LOS CABOS, Mexico — Baylor men’s golf is in ninth place after a 12-over 296 Monday in the second round of the Cabo Collegiate at Twin Dolphin Golf Club.

Baylor was led by Trey Bosco’s 2-over 73, which was nearly a half-stroke better than the stroke average in the second round. Bosco’s round on Monday put him in a tie for 31st, two shots behind his teammate Johnny Keefer, BU's highest-placed golfer (tied-18th) entering the final round.

Baylor is tied with Houston, six shots back of fifth-place Arkansas. No. 1 Vanderbilt increased its lead over Ole Miss to 13 shots in the second round. Commodores Wells Willams and Matthew Riedel are tied for the individual lead at 6-under entering Tuesday's final round.