Baylor men's golf takes fourth at Maridoe Invite

Texas Tech’s Kyle Hogan shot 1-under 215 to claim individual medalist honors. He was one stroke in front of Pepperdine’s Dylan Menante and Oklahoma State’s Austin Eckroat in a tie for second place.

Junior Ryan Grider led the Bears by shooting 4-over and tying for ninth place.

“We’ve got to treat this as a learning experience,” Grider said. “We played solid for 16 holes and then it all came apart.”

While Baylor was 18-over as a team, the five Baylor players were 12-over-par on the last two holes, which included four double bogeys or worse.

“The course seemed really hard today, the way we played it,” Baylor senior Cooper Dossey said. “But it was in good shape and is always a good test.”

After pumping multiple balls into the water during Monday’s second round on the 17th hole, Dossey raised his hands in mock triumph after hitting the green from the tee in Tuesday’s final round.

In the opening stages of the final day at Maridoe, Baylor played well and was ahead or even with Oklahoma State and Pepperdine. Baylor’s Johnny Keefer led the team with a front-nine 34. Both Dossey and Travis McInroe had an opening 35 while Grider shot 36 on the front nine along with Brandon Hoff.