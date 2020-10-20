Baylor men's golf takes fourth at Maridoe Invite

CARROLLTON – For 16 holes, the Baylor men’s golf team played brilliantly Tuesday at the Maridoe College Invitational.
But for the second day in a row, the final two holes at Maridoe Golf Club proved to be their undoing.
The Bears shot 8-over-par 296 in the final round and fell to fourth place in their final tournament of the fall.
On a day when the wind at par-72 Maridoe constantly swirled, so did top flight college leaderboard. Baylor had the lead on two separate occasions on the front nine, along with Oklahoma State and Pepperedine.
Despite trailing by three shots to Oklahoma State deep into the back nine, the Bears weren’t able to close the gap and the final two holes — a short par-3 with greenside guarded by water and a par-4 over a massive lake — cost them once again.
“We struggled big time on those two holes,” Baylor Mike McGraw said. “We got to improve on that, but the good thing is we led after the first day and we led in part of the tournament today. We’ve got to learn how to finish.”
Baylor posted a 54-hole score of 25-over 889. Oklahoma State, who Baylor defeated to win the Big 12 Men’s Match Play tournament earlier this month, won the event at 16-over 880. Pepperdine was second at 883 and Oklahoma third at 888.
Texas Tech’s Kyle Hogan shot 1-under 215 to claim individual medalist honors. He was one stroke in front of Pepperdine’s Dylan Menante and Oklahoma State’s Austin Eckroat in a tie for second place.
Junior Ryan Grider led the Bears by shooting 4-over and tying for ninth place.
“We’ve got to treat this as a learning experience,” Grider said. “We played solid for 16 holes and then it all came apart.”
While Baylor was 18-over as a team, the five Baylor players were 12-over-par on the last two holes, which included four double bogeys or worse.
“The course seemed really hard today, the way we played it,” Baylor senior Cooper Dossey said. “But it was in good shape and is always a good test.”
After pumping multiple balls into the water during Monday’s second round on the 17th hole, Dossey raised his hands in mock triumph after hitting the green from the tee in Tuesday’s final round.
In the opening stages of the final day at Maridoe, Baylor played well and was ahead or even with Oklahoma State and Pepperdine. Baylor’s Johnny Keefer led the team with a front-nine 34. Both Dossey and Travis McInroe had an opening 35 while Grider shot 36 on the front nine along with Brandon Hoff.
“We’ve got to take a positive from this,” said McGraw. “We can work over the winter, get better and learn how to finish.”
McInroe shot the low final day score for Baylor at 71. Colin Kober had a 74, Johnny Keefer shot a 75, Grider had a 76 while Dossey finished at 77.
While the Baylor fall season is finished, the players are allowed to work at the Billy Williams Practice Center on campus at most times, and they will also be playing in a variety of tournaments and individual competitions on their own.
They will also be working with their own club instructors along with some holidays rest before the 2021 season resumes on Jan. 25 at the Rice Intercollegiate in Houston.
“I told them, this was a disappointment today, but we have learn from this and get better,” McGraw said.
“I’m going to take a break, play and practice some, and learn to finish, we can do all of that,” added Grider.
