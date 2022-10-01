Baylor men's golf team eager to tee off at Trinity Forest

The Baylor men’s golf will return to Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas on Sunday for the first time since head coach Mike McGraw's Bears held off host SMU by a shot in 2018.

McGraw looks forward to taking his team back to the course that hosted the PGA Tour’s AT&T Byron Nelson in 2018 and 2019.

"We love competing close to home, and all of our players are familiar with Trinity Forest,” McGraw said.

Johnny Keefer will play out of the No. 1 spot for BU. The senior is the only Bear to have all six rounds count towards the team score this year.

Trey Bosco will look to continue the strong start to his season, playing out of the No. 2 spot. On the strength of a win in his first event of the season, Bosco leads the team with a stroke average of 69.67.