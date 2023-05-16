MORGAN HILL, Calif. – On a day where the stroke average rose by over 3.5 shots, Baylor men’s golf used the best round of the day, a six-over 294, to finish in third place Tuesday at the Morgan Hill Regional.

The Bears enter Wednesday's final round just five shots off the lead and 10 shots ahead of sixth-place California. The top five teams at the conclusion of the final round will advance to the NCAA Championship on May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Johnny Keefer led the Bears with a three-under 69 on Tuesday to climb into third place, just a shot off the lead, held by NC State’s Maximilian Steinlechner and Florida State’s Luke Clanton.

Zach Heffernan beat the stroke average by over 3.5 shots with a second-round 73 to pull into a tie for 18th. Luke Dossey recorded a three-over 75 for the second straight round to move up 10 spots into a tie for 40th. Tyler Isenhart shot a five-over 77 to settle into a tie for 18th on Tuesday.