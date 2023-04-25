HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Baylor men's golf team struggled on the final day of the Big 12 tournament by shooting 17-over-par to finish in a seventh-place tie with Kansas State on Tuesday.

Oklahoma won the championship by finishing at 2-under-par 838 to beat second-place Oklahoma State by 11 strokes in the three-round tournament. The Bears finished at 39-over-par 838.

Texas Tech's Ludvig Aberg won the individual title with a three-day score of 196. Drew Wrightson was Baylor's top finisher as he tied for eighth with a score of 213.