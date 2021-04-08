 Skip to main content
Baylor men's golf to tee it up at Aggie Invitational
The Baylor men’s golf team will hit the links in a tournament for the first time in more than three weeks, as the 36th-ranked Bears compete at the Aggie Invitational in Bryan starting Friday.

Baylor is part of a 17-team field that includes No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 5 Texas, No. 12 Texas A&M and No. 25 Texas Tech, among other teams.

Cooper Dossey heads up BU’s lineup in the No. 1 spot, followed by Ryan Grider, Travis McInroe, Tyler Isenhart and Luke Dossey. This will be the first time the Dossey brothers have competed together in a Baylor lineup.

The tournament is a three-day, 54-hole event.

