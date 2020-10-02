 Skip to main content
Baylor men's golf tops TCU at Big 12 Match Play
HOCKLEY, Texas — The Baylor men’s golf team opened up the Big 12 Match Play in nice fashion, beating TCU, 4-2, on Friday morning at the Golf Club at Houston Oaks.

Picking up individual wins for Baylor were Johnny Keefer, Colin Kober, Cooper Dossey and Ryan Grider.

The Bears trailed much of the day in the four late pairings, but Dossey and Grider rallied to win their matches. Dossey took a 1-up win over TCU’s Aymeric Laussot, clinching with wins on the 14th, 16th and 17th holes and then securing the match by halving the final hole.

Baylor will play two matches Saturday, taking on Oklahoma at 8 a.m. and West Virginia in the afternoon. The Bears will wrap up pool play against Iowa State at 8 a.m. Sunday, then will face a team from Pool B that afternoon.

