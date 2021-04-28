 Skip to main content
Baylor men's golfers end up sixth at Big 12 tourney
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Baylor men’s golf team finished in sixth place at the Big 12 Championships, which wrapped up Wednesday at Prairie Dunes Country Club.

Baylor shot 4-over 284 in the final round, and finished at 38-over 1,158.

Baylor’s Mark Reppe and Colin Kober tied for 10th overall at 9-over 289, and both closed with a 1-under 71 on Wednesday. In fact, Baylor’s top five players all shot 71 to close things out. Reppe and Kober both made the all-tournament team thanks to their finishes.

Next up for the Bears, they’ll await their NCAA postseason fate. They’re expected to earn an NCAA Regional berth for the 23rd straight tournament. The selection show airs May 5 at 1 p.m. on the Golf Channel.

